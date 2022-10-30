Adventure Everglades 3D - The Manatees Of Crystal River

Not Available

The Everglades of Florida abduct us into an alien world. The phenomenon of an endless, flat, water surface produces a rich and beautiful flora and fauna. The abundance of fish provides food for countless species of birds and the boss of all swamps: alligators - gigantic, primeval reptiles as neighbours of the people that live here. However, the main goal of this journey is to find the Florida manatees. They are regarded as the most serene and gentle animals in the world. Year for year, they migrate up the rivers from the Gulf of Mexico. It is only here, at the pleasantly warm springs, where one can experience this comparatively unknown and extremely threatened species first hand. They move their stately bodies astonishingly graceful, as if they were dancers in an underwater ballet. Magical light effects of the sun enable a backdrop of turquoise coloured water and roots to shine brilliantly. All in magical 3D.