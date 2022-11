Not Available

After his father is murdered during a mission to recover stolen treasures from the Qing Dynasty, Hsiao Ching (Don Wong Tao) learns kung fu from a gifted Shaolin monk and sets off to seek revenge. Failing to find Feng Kei (Fei Lung), the evil white-haired warlord responsible for his father's death, Ching returns with a mysterious girl and questions about his past. He soon discovers that Feng Kei has arrived before him, intending to kill the monk.