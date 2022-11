Not Available

A boy's dog has run off and, with the help of unfortunately named marionette Handy, the kid learns to use a telephone to find him. “Adventure in Telezonia” was part of an educational package distributed in grade schools for kids to learn proper telephone usage. More information, and the full film, at http://techchannel.att.com/play-video.cfm/2012/6/8/AT&T-Archives-Adventure-in-Telezonia.