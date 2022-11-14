Adventures for the Cure: The Doc

Not Available

When three young men set off to cross the United States on single-speed, fixed-gear bicycles, the physical challenge itself is incredibly daunting. But these are not just three tough guys; they ride to raise money and awareness for diabetes and to help disabled Kenyan kids. The film focuses on Adam, himself a Type-1 diabetic who has to manage his illness while riding up to 150 miles a day. And it tells the touching stories of two diabetic children the group meets along the way, and how they change the men's lives. But the ride has its comical side, too: The three are chased by wild dogs in Kentucky, ditch their rain-battered tent in Kansas to sleep on picnic tables, engage in an insane game of "foot down" with a bunch of bikers in Oregon, and struggle hilariously to achieve their goal of singing karaoke in all 16 states they pass through on their zigzag 6,500-mile journey.