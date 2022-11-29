Adventures in Cruben Country

Not Available

Matt (Matt Farley) has recently been elected mayor of Thomasville, a small New England town. Along with his assistant Charlie (Charlie Roxburgh), Matt has caused quite a stir by making radical proposals, such as the banishment of motorized vehicles and the construction of an underground pedestrian walkway. When he announces plans to develop a vast wilderness tract known as Cruben Country, Matt angers some of the city’s most powerful residents. Despite this stressful situation, Matt does his best to nurture a budding relationship with Melanie, a local newspaper reporter. With the covert Druids scheming against them, Matt and Charlie are about to find out that they not only have to fight for their political opinions, they also have to fight for their lives!