Adventures in Lalaloopsy Land: The Search for Pillow

Peanut Big Top has a really big surprise to share with all her Lalaloopsy friends, but Pillow Featherbed has gone missing. So the Lalaloopsy girls set out on an adventure, along with their pets, to find their friend. With lots of unexpected surprises and challenges, including an impending thunderstorm, the girls use creativity and their special talents, but nothing seems to work. Will they be able to find Pillow in time to see Peanut's exciting surprise? After trying almost everything, the girls realize that working together may be the only way to find their lost friend. This magical adventure is full of fun and friendship and it's just sew cute!