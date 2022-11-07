Adventures in Odyssey: A Fine Feathered Frenzy

Not Available

What do you get when you cross a runaway lawnmower with a strong-willed parrot and a nail-biting aerial rescue? Fun for the whole family! A garden tool with an appetite for destruction throws young Dylan Taylor headlong into adventure. After mowing down Mrs. Harcourt's rose garden, he's forced to pay the consequences—which include "parrotsitting" her beloved Napoleon. But when Whit accidentally lets the bird escape, the chase is on! Can Whit and Dylan recapture Napoleon before Mrs. Harcourt returns home . . . or have they met their waterloo? It's fun and excitement that shows the importance of taking responsibility for one's own actions.