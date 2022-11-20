Adventures in Odyssey: A Flight to the Finish

Not Available

The Tri-County Junior Grand Prix has come to Odyssey, and Dylan and his dog, Sherman, are ready to put the wheel to the road! Taunted by their new neighbors---Holly and her mischievous cat, Jasper---our heroes are determined to beat them to the checkered flag. But when Dylan's car literally explodes into action, and Holly's car careens out of control, Dylan faces a dilemma: save Holly or win the race. It's an exciting tale about caring for others and a rocket ride to the edge of adventure!