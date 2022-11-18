Adventures in Odyssey: A Twist In Time

Not Available

Whit is working on a secret new invention—but Dylan and his friend Sal can’t stand the suspense of not knowing what it is. When they disregard Whit’s instructions and sneak into his workshop, the boys trigger a surprising series of events that could lead to disaster for Whit’s End . . . and Mr. Whittaker! It’s a wild ride as Dylan and Sal find themselves trapped in a world of their own making. Now, they must frantically race the clock to try to undo the mess they’ve made of things.