Adventures in Odyssey: Escape from the Forbidden Matrix

Dylan can't get enough of the new action-packed video game "Insectoids". So when he and his friend Sal are invited to play Insectoids "for real" in the virtual-reality Room of Consequence at Whit's End, they jump at the chance. But when the game gets too predictable, Dylan throws caution to the wind and enters the "forbidden matrix." Soon they're engaged in a life-sized, three-dimensional jungle war, fighting giant insect warriors and facing an even more dangerous foe.