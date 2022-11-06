Adventures in Odyssey: Go West Young Man

Not Available

John Avery Whittaker has just completed the most amazing transport machine ever -- the new Imagination Station! Dylan and Eugene jump in and take off on the maiden voyage to the Old West... and drop in on a frantic feud to save the town of Tuttleville from the dreadful Dalton gang. After promising that he and Eugene are committed to cleaning up the streets, Dylan discovers it's a bigger job than he ever imagined. And when faced with a showdown, Dylan must decide whether to keep his word or run for his life.