Adventures in Odyssey - In Harm's Way

Whether he's In Harm's Way in the back alleys of 19th century London or dodging runaway trains, Dylan can't escape learning a valuable truth: that God doesn't look at outward appearances - He cares about what's inside a person! Critical choices and powerful lessons await in this exciting story of friendship! When the new kid in town isn’t exactly cool, what’s a guy to do? Being nice is one thing, but letting him hang around with you... well, that’s another thing entirely. Can Dylan see past Elliot’s “nerdy” actions to his inner value? A critical choice and a powerful lesson await in this exciting tale of friendship and love. Based on Focus on the Family’s popular “Adventures in Odyssey" radio show.