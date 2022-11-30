Adventures in Oz with Cheryl

Not Available

Our adventure begins as Dorothy is caught in a cyclone and lands in Oz where she meets the Lizard of Oz, a librarian and nutritional expert, who tells her of the evil spell cast over the land that has made everyone lazy. With the help of the talking magic silver exercise shoes, Archie and Lefty, Dorothy sets off on a mission down the Yellow Brick Road determined to bring fun and fitness back to the Land of Oz. Along the journey, kids at home are invited to dance-and-sing-and-play along while stretching out with the Scarecrow, performing calisthenics with the TinKid, and even trying pushups with the Lion! Some of the important values and lessons that kids also learn from our friends from Oz include: cleaning up your room, personal hygiene, healthy eating habits, making friends and teamwork.