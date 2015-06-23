Adventures Into the Woods: A Sexy Musical

2015

A love letter to Hollywood and Broadway musicals of the past. While participation in a scientific experiment, a young woman falls through a wormhole and winds up in Wonderland! This is not the Wonderland you remember, but a brand new world where all fairy tales exist and they are finally all grown up! On her journey to find her way back home, Emmanuelle encounters The Mad Hatter, Goldilocks, The Big Bad Wolf, Dorothy, The Scarecrow, Humpty Dumpty, Jack and Jill, Snow White, The Frog Prince, The Evil Queen and many more! What follows is the most outrageous, sexy musical comedy of the year featuring 12 original songs! It's naked 'Glee' meets Disney on acid! For children of all ages... Over 18!