Adventures of an Earthling

Documentary filmmaker Mishara Canino-Hussung follows her husband as he investigates an old family story about the role his mother played in a series of mysterious sightings in upstate New York in the early 1990s. Her husband, fellow filmmaker Bill Hussung, is skeptical of the stories, but hopes to please his mother as she battles cancer in New York City. What follows is a quirky and contemporary look at the power of mythology, with two surprise endings that are sure to leave audiences wondering about the true nature of the mysterious lights in the night sky just north of New York City.