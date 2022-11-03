1941

Adventures of Captain Marvel

  • Fantasy
  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 27th, 1941

Studio

Republic Pictures

On a scientific expedition to Siam young Billy Batson is given the ability to change himself into the super-powered Captain Marvel by the wizard Shazam, who tells him his powers will last only as long as the Golden Scorpion idol is threatened. Finding the idol, the scientists realize it could be the most powerful weapon in the world and remove the lenses that energize it, distributing them among themselves so that no one would be able to use the idol by himself. Back in the US, Billy Batson, as Captain Marvel, wages a battle against an evil, hooded figure, the Scorpion, who hopes to accumulate all five lenses, thereby gaining control of the super-powerful weapon

Cast

Tom TylerCaptain Marvel
Frank Coghlan Jr.Billy Batson
William 'Billy' BenedictWhitey Murphy
Louise CurrieBetty Wallace
Robert StrangeJohn Malcolm
Harry WorthProf Luther Bentley

