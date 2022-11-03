Adventures of Frank and Jesse James

Jesse James returns to Missouri, and he and brother Frank come to the aid of a young woman who owns a gold mine. Her father was murdered and she took over the mine, and now the villains who killed her father are trying to drive her out of the mine so they can take it over.
|Steve Darrell
|Frank James, aka Bob Carroll
|Noel Neill
|Judy Powell
|George J. Lewis
|Rafe Henley
|Stanley Andrews
|Jim Powell [Ch.1]
|Sam Flint
|Banker Paul Thatcher
|House Peters Jr.
|Sheriff Towey[Chs. 1-2, 5-6, 11]
View Full Cast >