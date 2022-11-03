1948

Adventures of Frank and Jesse James

  • Western
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 29th, 1948

Studio

Not Available

Jesse James returns to Missouri, and he and brother Frank come to the aid of a young woman who owns a gold mine. Her father was murdered and she took over the mine, and now the villains who killed her father are trying to drive her out of the mine so they can take it over.

Cast

Steve DarrellFrank James, aka Bob Carroll
Noel NeillJudy Powell
George J. LewisRafe Henley
Stanley AndrewsJim Powell [Ch.1]
Sam FlintBanker Paul Thatcher
House Peters Jr.Sheriff Towey[Chs. 1-2, 5-6, 11]

Images