Adventures of Serial Buddies

Gregory is a devout Catholic who wants to kill evil people in order to grant them safe passage to heaven, Gary is an assembly worker at a trophy shop who wants to kill potential trophy winners, Graham is Gary's intern who will do anything to become a trophy maker and Vinny Van Go drives a road emergency van just to make friends. A coincidental encounter forces these four dim witted rejects to join forces and embark upon an idiotic and altogether hilarious road trip adventure - encountering the likes of skinheads, fraternity jocks, sorority babes, missing children, bikers, porn-stars, clowns, and Kathie Lee Gifford! If the boys aren't careful they might just become human, in what is "the very first serial killer buddy movie of all time