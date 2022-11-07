Not Available

Adventures Of Sherlock Holmes And Dr. Watson: The Twentieth Century Approaches

  • Crime
  • Adventure

The Twentieth Century Approaches is a 1986 Soviet film adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle's stories about Sherlock Holmes. It is the fifth film in The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson film series directed by Igor Maslennikov. The film is based on four stories by Conan Doyle - "The Adventure of the Engineer's Thumb", "The Adventure of the Second Stain", "The Adventure of the Bruce-Partington Plans", "His Last Bow".

Cast

Vasiliy LivanovSherlock Holmes
Vitali SolominDr. Watson
Borislav BrondukovInspector Lestrade
Boris KlyuevMycroft Holmes
Innokentiy SmoktunovskiyPrime Minister
Elena SafonovaLady Hilda Trelawney-Hope

