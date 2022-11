Not Available

After the evil Dr. Robotnik builds a time machine, speedy hero Sonic must embark on a series of adventures that span the ages. These cartoons follow Sonic's exciting journeys to the days of King Arthur, ancient Mobegypt and the Mesozoic era. With the help of his trusty pal Tails, the brave hedgehog leaps into action, protecting innocent citizens from danger and thwarting Dr. Robotnik's sinister schemes.