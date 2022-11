Not Available

A hunter hired by a circus owner travels to the jungle to capture the legendary ape man, Tarzan, in this adventurous new tale. He's brought to the circus, where he's forced to perform as the newest attraction. But it's there he meets Ruby, a pretty woman in the troupe who falls in love with him after he saves her life. Is love strong enough to tame Tarzan, or will he heed the call of the wild and escape?