Adventuress Wanted

An American man and a Japanese woman leave from Sweden in a tiny beach-buggy headed for South Africa. The audience participates vicariously in the practical challenges of the trip and the personal growth and realizations of the couple. We begin in Stockholm following the life of Tom - a successful Western businessman - who decides to recruit a female companion for the ultimate adventure. In the brutal Sahara desert the Buggy literally falls to pieces paralleling graphically the tribulations of Yoshiko and Tom's relationship. In Cairo Tom gets sick and has his appendix removed. While recovering from surgery he and Yoshiko argue and decide to give up the trip; but this is not the end of the adventure... This film is about love and life.