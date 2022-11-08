Not Available

Adventuring in the Arts (1956) Sponsor: Girl Scouts of America. Production Co.: Unknown. Director/Editor: Sidney Meyers. Transfer Note: Scanned from a 16mm print held by the Library of Congress. Running Time: 22 minutes. Film produced for Girl Scout leaders that shows ways in which adults can encourage children to be creative in an age of standardization. After a troop spends an afternoon at a county fair, the scouts use drawing, painting, and sculpture to describe what they have seen. Howard Thompson called Adventuring in the Arts a “fine, off-beat little picture that does everyone concerned proud.” Note: Produced in Anscocolor. Resources “New Girl Scout Film Inspires Creative Art,” New York Times, Apr. 19, 1956, 48; Howard Thompson, “Newcomers to the 16mm Film Field,” New York Times, June 10, 1956, 125.