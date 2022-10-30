Aeon: The Last Vampyre on Earth

Not Available

Fleeing a cataclysm of unimaginable origin, Catherine Murnau finds herself trapped in a nightmare while holed up in a crumbling warehouse where a crypto classified “human predator,” has been accidentally set free. Catherine soon realizes that she is in fact not alone – coming face to face with the last Vampyre who is starving from being imprisoned in a weakened state for decades. Catherine begins to fear that she may have stumbled into her own tomb, but reaches within herself to engage with the creature learning more about human history than the world outside would dare to face, a truth so alarming and illusion shattering that it could only be told by the last Vampyre on Earth.