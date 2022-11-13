Not Available

Momoae comes to her sister Hideko's place to have a vacation. She takes a liking to Hideko's husband, Yoshimura, and seduces him. When Yoshimura makes a trip to the capital, Hideko discovers that a person has been hiding in their cabin. It's Chul Min, an artist who has fled to Japan to escape the conscription. Hideko starts falling for Chul Min because of their mutual interest in art. Momoae observes this and she also tries to seduce Chul Min, seemingly intent on coveting whatever her sister has. Eventually, things turn out for the worse when Chul Min kills Momoae in one passionate moment. Hideko tells him to run, but the soldiers catch up to him and shoot him. Yoshimura, who has returned from the capital, sees Hideko holding the bleeding Chul Min in her arms. He takes a gun and aims at Chul Min while Hideko shakes her head.