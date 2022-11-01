Not Available

Magpul Dynamics brings the basic building block of Aerial Platform Operations. Whether you are a Law Enforcement, Military, Park Services, Coast Guard, etc… you can utilize this training tool to build the blocks required to increase your success and build your unit or agency standard operation procedures. Instructors Travis Haley and Chris Costa address everything from budgeting issues, mission planning, recon, surveillance, search and rescue, maritime operations to actually having to take a shot from an aerial platform.