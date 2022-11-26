Aerial Voyage

Not Available

Man’s fascination with flight goes back centuries. With modern technology his dream has become a reality. During this programme you will witness a unique and different perspective of Britain’s railways. We journey over the cities of London – Exeter – Bath – Newcastle – Glasgow and York. We fly over steel works – coal mines – power stations – docks and oil refineries. We see the magnificent Forth Bridge and Isambard Kingdom Brunel’s Saltash Bridge, the highlands of Scotland and Glenfinnen Viaduct. We also visit the South Coast – Beattock – the Newcastle to Carlisle line – and Tees yard. A wide variety of motive power is witnessed – including classes 08, 37, 56 and Inter-City 125s. This programme will not only appeal to railway enthusiasts – but also to anyone who has wanted to witness a spectacular birds-eye view of Britain.