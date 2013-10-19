2013

Aerosmith - Live At Monsters Of Rock 2013

October 19th, 2013

Aerosmith live in Brazil in 2013. Setlist: 01. Intro 02. Back In The Saddle 03. Love In An Elevator 04. Toys In The Attic 05. Oh Yeah 06. Pink 07. Dude (Looks Like A Lady) 08. Rag Doll 09. Cryin ' 10. Last Child 11. Jaded 12. Boogie Man 13. Combination 14. Eat The Rich / Whole Lotta Love 15. What It Takes 16. Livin' On The Edge 17. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing 18. No More No More 19. Come Together 20. Mother Popcorn 21. Walk This Way 22. Dream On 23. Sweet Emotion

Steven TylerVocals
Tom HamiltonBass
Brad WhitfordJoey Kramer
Joey KramerDrums
Joe PerryGuitars
