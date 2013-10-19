Aerosmith - Live At Monsters Of Rock 2013

Aerosmith live in Brazil in 2013. Setlist: 01. Intro 02. Back In The Saddle 03. Love In An Elevator 04. Toys In The Attic 05. Oh Yeah 06. Pink 07. Dude (Looks Like A Lady) 08. Rag Doll 09. Cryin ' 10. Last Child 11. Jaded 12. Boogie Man 13. Combination 14. Eat The Rich / Whole Lotta Love 15. What It Takes 16. Livin' On The Edge 17. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing 18. No More No More 19. Come Together 20. Mother Popcorn 21. Walk This Way 22. Dream On 23. Sweet Emotion
|Steven Tyler
|Vocals
|Tom Hamilton
|Bass
|Brad Whitford
|Joey Kramer
|Drums
|Joe Perry
|Guitars
|Aerosmith
