In June 2002, Aerosmith rocked an enthusiastic crowd of 50,000 as headliners of the "International Day", celebrated on the occasion of the FIFA World Championship in Tokyo, Japan. Tracks include 'Back in the Saddle', 'Love In An Elevator', 'Pink', 'Dream On', 'I don't Want to Miss A Thing', 'Cryin', 'Walk This Way', 'Sweet Emotion', 'Livin' On the Edge' and 'Train Kept Rolling'.