Aerosmith: MTV Unplugged

MTV viewers get the rare opportunity to see legendary hard rockers Aerosmith perform acoustically on this special edition of "MTV Unplugged." Taped live at the historic Ed Sullivan Theatre in New York City in High Definition TV, band members Steven Tyler (vocals), Joe Perry (guitar), Tom Hamilton (bass), Joey Kramer (drums) and Brad Whitford (guitar) perform a rousing 30 minute acoustic medley of their hit songs past and present. Song selections include "Toys In The Attic," "Hang Man Jury," "Big 10 Inch," "Dream On," "Walkin' The Dog," and "Train Kept A Rollin'." "MTV Unplugged" with Aerosmith, with high definition imaging by Captain of America, marks the first airing of a high definition program on the network. Recorded 11 August 1990 at The Ed Sullivan Theater - NYC. Original Premiere Date: 20 September 1990.