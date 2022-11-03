Aesop's Fable: The First Flying Fish

Not Available

According to Aesop, Philip, a little fish who lives at the bottom of the sea with his dogfish, catfish, shark and other classmates in the school of fish, desires to become the first flying fish. His horrified friends ostracize him for his strange wish, but he practices until he is able to fly, but the birds flee in terror at the sight of a flying fish. When a pelican invades the ocean-bottom and proceeds to scoop up Phillip's ex-playmates in his large bill, Philip takes to the air and drives off the villainous bird. Philip is now a hero and the fish establish a flying school in his honor...according to Aesop Terrytoon.