Aesthetica is a visual journey that captures the essence and elements of snowboarding. This feature snowboard film highlights the riding of progressive and unique freestyle features in the backcountry to the steepest and deepest powder conditions of 2008. Witness the pure power powder throwdowns by Mark Landvik, Eric Jackson and Mads Jonsson in the Great White North. Visit with the hardcore underground Canadian locals as they destroy the streets of Montreal. Watch the most shocking avalanche footage of Xavier Delerue taking the ride of his life along with Torstein Horgmo's, mind blowing freestyle segment. Mathieu Crepel, Kazuhiro Kokubo and Mitch Reed deliver their best images to date along with the return of Johan Olofsson NoBoarding bottomless powder. This snowboard movie delivers all aspects of modern riding by today's best riders in 16mm film by Standard Films.