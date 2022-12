Not Available

Bash at the Beach was a series of professional wrestling television special episodes produced by All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The two-part, nine-day event started on January 15, 2020 from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida with an episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The series continued with Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea, with matches from the cruise airing on the January 22 episode of Dynamite. The events continued until January 24.