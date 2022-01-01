AEW Blood & Guts

Not Available

Blood and Guts was a professional wrestling television special episode produced by All Elite Wrestling (AEW). While the event took place on May 5, 2021 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida and was broadcast on TNT as a special episode of AEW's weekly television program, Dynamite, the first hour of the show was pre-taped. The event was previously scheduled to be held on March 25, 2020 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.