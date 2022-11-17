Affaire in Rio de Janeiro

Not Available

Claude, a wealthy man in his 30s, arrives in Rio de Janeiro to check out the plush and expensive brothels he's heard about. At one of them he meets Sonia, and the two are soon engaged in a hot and heavy relationship, making the rounds of Rio's fabulous night life. Claude is shocked, however, when he discovers that Sonia isn't just a beautiful prostitute he's patronizing--she's his long-lost daughter. He brings her back to his mansion in the US, which he shares with his jealous girlfriend Sylvia. Complications ensue.