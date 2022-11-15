Not Available

Roma, a humble soul from the rural country, embarks on a trip to the city where she has been living for the past year and a half. While starting her new life in the city she meets Lydia, a witty biochemistry student, who soon became her lover. On their last night together, Roma and Lydia stroll around the desolate city. Unable to hail a cab or catch a bus, they are forced to face the flaws of their love, discussing their opposing schools of thought and the reality of their withering relationship.