Follows aspiring photographer Fisher Miller as he escapes his middle-class life in upstate New York for the moneyed mansions of Great Neck, Long Island, when he moves in with his aunt and uncle while he applies to college in Manhattan. Finding himself on the outside looking in at his beautiful cousin Kate’s circle of indulged and entitled friends, he ingratiates himself with a stash of high-quality weed and a vintage camera that he uses to document their hard-partying exploits. Invited to the group’s end-of-summer celebration, Fisher becomes fast friends with his host, the fabulously rich Dylan Carson, a long-time admirer of Kate. Before long he is swept up in a heady world of absentee parents, plentiful booze and casual sex. But, as the burgeoning financial crisis spirals out of control, the once seemingly endless stream of money begins to dry up; friendships, romances and marriages melt down; and the glamorous veneer that once captivated Fisher turns toxic.