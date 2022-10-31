Not Available

/afk - AWAY FROM KEYBOARD explores the relationship between online gamers and the games that they play. It examines the evolution of the World of Warcraft from its infancy to its non-existent conclusion and beyond, into the world of obsession. Through the lives of several key characters, it shows the joys associated with online games, and offers a objective look at some of its inherent trappings. /afk seeks to create a dialog about gamers in an attempt to bring understanding to the online gaming phenomenon and the millions of gamers behind the World of Warcraft; the most successful MMO of all time. In doing so, one might assert that gaming can no sooner be understood than that of any other form of addiction: if it's an addiction at all.