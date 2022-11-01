AFL: Essence of the Game

Not Available

Channel Seven and former AFL player and football film maker Rob Dickson present an amazing all access look into our unique Australian Game. Hosted and narrated by Nathan Buckley, the Essence of the Game were allowed into the dressing rooms during the entire 2008 season to take a behind the scenes look at what makes football clubs tick, including Hawthorn and Geelong on Grand Final day. The documentary also celebrates the breadth of the game to everything from kids to international teams and what footy means to them. Commissioned by the AFL and Seven to capture the essence of football, this documentary tracks a range of football stories from the elite to the grassroots.