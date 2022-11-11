Afonso Padilha: Não Tá Compensando Ser Adulto

Not Available

Afonso Padilha is a comedian, comedian, and screenwriter. He is a comedian, comedian, and screenwriter. Curitibano has worked with comedy since mid-2010, as a scriptwriter who has written plays, for channels as a back door, as a comedian participates in the main house shows on the national scene, as well as being part of the 4 AMIGOS largest stand up comedy group of the day. There are two comedy specials recorded, "this has to work" and "it's not worth compensating for being an adult." Currently traveling with his third show "spreading the word".