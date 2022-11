Not Available

Organized to raise awareness of the malaria crisis in Africa, this impressive fund-raising concert brings together some of the continent's most talented musicians. Performing in front an audience of 50,000 at the Iba Mar Diop Stadium in Dakar, Senegal, the lineup includes Youssou N'Dour, Orchestra Baobab, Oumou Sangare, Tony Allen, Awadi, Corneille, Manu Dibango, Pape Diouf, Tiken Jah Fakoly, Seun Anikulap Kuti, Awilo Longomba and many more.