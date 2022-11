Not Available

1964. In the midst of the Cold War, ten young promising musicians from Mali are sent to Cuba to study music and strengthen cultural links between the two socialist regimes. They invent a whole new genre: Afro- Cuban Music and become the iconic group 'Las Maravillas de Mali'. New Year's Eve 2000. Richard Minier, a French music producer meets a former member of the band in Bamako and decides to bring the band back together.