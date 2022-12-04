Not Available

After more than a decade of interviews and research, this documentary film “African Democracy: Hopes and Challenges” offers an expansive examination of the development of democracy in select countries on the world’s second-largest continent. This is the culmination of an 11-year journey across Africa which I took along with various teams of student researchers. The documentary also revolves around extensive interviews with more than 200 citizens in African countries including a dozen so current and former African presidents, prime ministers, rebel leaders and liberators from colonialism