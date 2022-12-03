Not Available

Found Super 8mm home movies of wildlife from 1960s apartheid era South Africa and colonial Rhodesia (Zimbabwe) comprise the visual elements of African Film School. In order to disrupt the viewer, American filmmaker Roger Horn juxtaposes these found images with audio he recorded while attending a wildlife film-training program in Cape Town in 2007. Through the disruption of filmmaking conventions Horn looks to make the viewer confront their own stereotypes and ponder the nature of capturing images in Southern Africa.