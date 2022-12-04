African Football Shorts

Not Available

Meet Dominic Pascoe, a 10 year old boy living in Cape Town, South Africa. Dominic lives in an area of Cape Town known as "The Kraal".The Kraal is a desperately poor informal settlement known as a centre of crime situated in the Bo-Kaap between Cape Town's brand new R4.5 billion World Cup stadium and the city centre. Home to about 150 people, including a number of children, it is a dirt-poor squatter camp out of sight of the tourists who flock to the Mother City to enjoy its world class attractions.