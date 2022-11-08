African Journey

Not Available

Mainstar, Luke Novak (A local Hockey Player living the life in Canada) goes on a trip to Africa to visit his dad who recently had a job change to a African Mining Buisness. This two part film shows from the point of view from a few, seperate story lines, ex. When he reaches Africa, Lukes fathers Mine Collapses leaving him in a rockey reck; Luke, and newly found friend, Themba, are held captive at a zoo when a bunch of vultures threaten to kill a elephant for its horns; Themba's sister becomes ill and needs medicine, Luke rides his new dirtbike his dad bought him to the nearest village to come to her aid.