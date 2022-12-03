Not Available

Osa Johnson, "The First Lady of Exploration", stars in this rare documentary -- lost for over 50 years!! After the success of her 1940 book, I Married Adventure, Osa Johnson was contracted to write three follow-up novels. The first of these, Four Years in Paradise, documented her and her husband Martin's exploits in the Northern Frontier District of Kenya, an area they dubbed "Lake Paradise", their own personal Garden of Eden. To promote the book, Osa embarked on an international speaking tour. Her lectures were accompanied by a new silent documentary, African Paradise, compiled by Osa using never before seen footage from her and Martin's second trip to Africa between 1923 and 1927. Like many early travelogues, it was considered lost until a volunteer at the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum discovered this pristine print.