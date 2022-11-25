Not Available

The story of Badr, a young veterinarian, and his brother in law ‘Essaam, their desire for success and the seeming good fortune they encounter. Their life turned upside down when they get news that they have inherited a Zoo from Badr's uncle in South Africa. Badr and ‘Essaam fly to South Africa where they meet Gameela, Badr's niece, they find that the zoo is facing many problems. Badr, ‘Essaam, and Gameela face such challenges as vicious lion attacks, greedy bankers, treacherous relatives, with the help of Shaaker the father's lawyer and Adam, the loyal family employee.