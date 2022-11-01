Not Available

Afrika

  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

One summer, Yo-won fails her major and just gets fired from her part-time job, while Min-sun, an aspiring actress, gets humiliated in all kinds of ways by her academic advisor. Tired of the usual obvious advice people give, they drop everything and leave on a trip to Gangleung. But, then they discover a couple of revolvers in their borrowed car - the two revolvers that Detective Kim, from the Violent Crimes Division, and Nalchi, a middle boss in the organization, lost while gambling. The girls assume the guns are fake and pull the trigger - and the window shield goes out. From then on, their plans go awry and the two girls keep getting swept up into strange events. They meet up with Young-mi, a country tearoom waitress who has a complex about her looks, and Jin-a, who dreams of revenging herself on the guy who toyed with her and led her on. When these girls, attracted by the revolvers, get together, events snowball out of control.

Cast

Lee Young-jinJin-a
Jo Eun-JiYoung-mi
Kim Gyu-riSo-hyun
Park Jeong-Woo
Sung Ji-Ru
Yu-won LeeYo-won

