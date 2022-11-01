Not Available

One summer, Yo-won fails her major and just gets fired from her part-time job, while Min-sun, an aspiring actress, gets humiliated in all kinds of ways by her academic advisor. Tired of the usual obvious advice people give, they drop everything and leave on a trip to Gangleung. But, then they discover a couple of revolvers in their borrowed car - the two revolvers that Detective Kim, from the Violent Crimes Division, and Nalchi, a middle boss in the organization, lost while gambling. The girls assume the guns are fake and pull the trigger - and the window shield goes out. From then on, their plans go awry and the two girls keep getting swept up into strange events. They meet up with Young-mi, a country tearoom waitress who has a complex about her looks, and Jin-a, who dreams of revenging herself on the guy who toyed with her and led her on. When these girls, attracted by the revolvers, get together, events snowball out of control.