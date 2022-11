Not Available

Berlin, 1914: When Katharina von Strahlberg discovers that her husband Richard had an affair with her sister-in-law Martha, she leaves him after stealing some important plans and photos of East Africa and travels to Dar es Salaam with one of Richard's business partners. In the German colony, she learns that nobody wants to employ her because of her husband's power, but she draws new courage from meeting Franz Lukas, a doctor, and Victor March, a lively Scotsman...